Garde targets Remy to boost struggling Villa

Aston Villa manager Remi Garde has confirmed Chelsea striker Loic Remy will be a target during the January transfer window.

Villa sit bottom of the Premier League at the midway mark and have not won in the top flight since the opening weekend of the season - Garde unable to stop the rot at Villa Park after taking over from Tim Sherwood in November.

Garde's side are the lowest scorers in the division with 15 goals and the Villa boss has confirmed Chelsea misfit Remy is among a group of players he is targeting in January.

Remy remains a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge despite the champions' dismal title defence, with the underused French striker reportedly set to leave in the window.

Garde said of the former Lyon forward: "He is a guy that I know well. Of course it would be an interesting player for the team. Of course, yes.

"Loic is quite a special one because he knows the country and knows the league.

"I can't tell you exactly today, but he is part of some players I am trying to attract into Aston Villa for sure."

Villa's first test of 2016 comes against second-bottom Sunderland on Saturday as Garde again goes in search of his first win in charge.

"We are all responsible for what happens on the pitch - me first and the players too," he added.

"The team has to build a new story. I am still very frustrated not to have won a game in this country, for sure.

"I still have an optimistic view. I am still thinking the victory will come soon and that will change the mood of the changing room.

"When you lose so many games at the start of the season, the impact of this is probably huge. This is why I talk about the fragility. But the answer is within the dressing room."