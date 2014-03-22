Garde urges Lyon players to look forward

Lyon lost at home to Monaco last time out and now sit fifth in the table, eight points behind third-placed Lille.

Leaders PSG are well out of Lyon's reach but Lille occupy the last UEFA Champions League qualifying spot - something Garde's men are still aiming for.

Lyon drew Italian champions Juventus in the last eight of the UEFA Europa League on Friday and Garde says he is trying to keep his squad positive ahead of a crucial run-in.

Garde said: "I do not really want to return to this game (against Monaco, which Lyon lost 3-2).

"I prefer the motivation born of positive feelings such as being a competitive team still competing in several competitions.

"I do not think the players will need to be motivated to play Juventus or to play other games in the coming weeks.

"The most important thing is to recover well. I just hope to have my squad at its maximum during this period. (At the moment) our players are in the best possible condition."