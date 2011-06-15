Gardner unsure over Birmingham future

The Blues have endured a turbulent month since their fall into the Championship, with manager Alex McLeish resigning from his position and causing further commotion among supporters for reportedly showing interest in taking the vacant managerial post at city rivals Aston Villa.

This turmoil has lead to uncertainty among the playing staff, despite several key players previously stating an interest in staying with the club, and it is now being reported that some may seek transfers away from the club depending on the calibre of manager picked to succeed McLeish.

After being quizzed on his intentions for next season, Gardner, 24, seemed unsure about his future.

"I don't know. It's a difficult one. I'm unsure exactly what is happening behind the scenes and what the board are thinking. Where are we going, what are we planning to do? I don't know."

Continuing to explain his situation, Gardner played devil’s advocate and explained that he will be looking after his own interests.

"At the end of the day, like every player, you have to think of your career. Everything is up in the air at the moment."

Gardner has experience switching allegiances across Birmingham after his £3 million transfer to St. Andrews from cross city rivals Aston Villa, and doesn’t bear a grudge towards McLeish for his interest in taking over at Villa Park.

"For me, Alex McLeish was great. He showed a lot of faith in me, signing me from Villa, and my career moved forward from there. It's a sad loss for Birmingham and it's not a good start to the summer.

"The club needs to bring in a manager with the kind of credentials and experience Alex McLeish has. Someone like that would fit the bill."

Gardner became a linchpin in the Birmingham team last season after his summer move from Aston Villa and finished their top scorer with 10 goals. He has recently been linked with a move to either Newcastle United or Sunderland.

By Killian Woods