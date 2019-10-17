Gareth Ainsworth: It will take something spectacular to make me leave Wycombe

Gareth Ainsworth has said it would take something “spectacular” to persuade him to leave Wycombe after reports linked the manager with a switch to Saturday’s opponents Sunderland.

A pending takeover by American investors added to uncertainty over Ainsworth’s long-term future with the Chairboys, but reports suggest the prospective new ownership group would be keen to work with the 46-year-old, who has been in charge since 2012.

“Sunderland are a huge club and I’m fully concentrated on Saturday’s game,” Ainsworth said at a press conference on Thursday, according to his club.

“I’m told there’s a lot of rumours and that’s flattering, because it shows we’re doing well. It would take something spectacular to take me away from here.

“There are so many factors in that. My family, my work here, the vote (from the supporters’ trust to decide on the takeover proposal).

“But we’re very proud of what we’ve got here. I’m Wycombe Wanderers manager and I want to give the best account of ourselves on Saturday.”

Wycombe sit second in League One heading into Saturday’s match against the Black Cats, who are four points back in ninth.