Gareth Bale set to return for Tottenham

Tottenham should have Gareth Bale available for the visit of Leicester.

The Wales international has missed the last two games with an illness, but has returned to training in the last 24 hours.

Erik Lamela (Achilles) and Japhet Tanganga (shoulder) continue to miss out.

Leicester have been handed a double defensive boost with Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne available.

Evans missed the 2-0 defeat by Everton through suspension after collecting a fifth yellow card of the season, and summer signing Castagne is fit again after two months out with a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Daniel Amartey also has a chance of being involved following a hamstring problem.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Doherty, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Fernandes, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Bale, Moura, Son, Kane, Vinicius.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Morgan, Fuchs, Castagne, Thomas, Gray, Tielemans, Amartey, Ndidi, Choudhury, Praet, Maddison, Albrighton, Mendy, Under, Barnes, Vardy, Iheanacho, Slimani, Perez.