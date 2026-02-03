Who exactly is Ricardo Pepi? FourFourTwo's two-minute scout report

With six months until the FIFA World Cup, it's undeniable that the three host nations face radically situations in attack. Whilst Raúl Jiménez and Jonathan David are guaranteed to start up top for Mexico and Canada, the United States is set for a free-for-all at the center forward position.

From Folarin Balogun to Haji Wright, from Josh Sargent to Patrick Agyemang, there are quite a few players who are vying to become Mauricio Pochettino's preferred #9, and one player who could very well win the race for the USMNT is Ricardo Pepi.

After establishing himself as one of MLS' top young prospects with FC Dallas, Pepi has brushed off a slow start in Germany and made his presence felt in the Netherlands with Groningen and PSV Eindhoven. Now, can he spearhead the USA to success in the world's biggest tournament? He's your two-minute scout report…

So… who exactly is Ricardo Pepi?

Ricardo Pepi is on track to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup (Image credit: PA)

PROFILE (Image credit: Future) Name: Ricardo Pepi

Position/s: Centre-forward

Age: 23 (Born: January 9, 2003)

Nationality: United States

Height: 1.85 m (6 ft 1 in)

Preferred Foot: Right

Current Club: PSV Eindhoven

After impressing as a deputy for club legend Luuk de Jong, Pepi has stepped up and delivered as PSV's attacking talisman with 11 goals in 22 appearances, including six of his last seven matches. But even when he's not scoring, he's still making his presence felt with his astute hold-up play, selfless off-the-ball runs and other skills.

Pepi has drawn comparisons to ex-Mexico star Chicharito Hernández thanks to his fox-in-the-box movement and superb positional IQ, capable of lacing his shots with the utmost fury as well as gracefully chiseling it into the back of the net. He's a hunter who's always on the lookout for his next kill, and he's been bagging his fair share of big game as of late, scoring against Liverpool, Napoli and Atlético Madrid over the past year.

Pepi's strengths

Off-the-ball movement: Not only is he incredibly fast, leading PSV players with a 34.1 km/hr top speed, but he's a fast thinker. Pepi leaves defenders chasing shadows thanks to his ability to wriggle free of his marker with a body feint or a change in direction, breaking free of his handcuffs and advancing into an area where he can put his finishing prowess to use.

Hold-up play: He was a spry teenager when he came to Europe four years ago, but Pepi is now a grown man who's capable of holding his own with his back to goal. He's proving adept at hauling down long balls and evading the pressure, and his ability to make the ball stick could very well land him a place in the USMNT's starting XI.

Combination play: Don't let the numbers fool you: he may only have two assists this season, but Pepi is more than capable of influencing the game as a playmaker. He's formed a masterful chemistry with Ismael Saibari, constantly rotating positions and playing quick one-twos with the Moroccan before unleashing him in a dangerous goal-scoring position.

Defensive work-rate: Even when he's not scoring, Pepi is still holding up his end of the bargain with his contributions out of possession. Whether it's leading the charge with a well-executed press (he's recovering 1.9 balls per game in the Eredivisie) or tracking back and getting stuck in, he isn't afraid to get his hands dirty.

Efficiency: It doesn't matter if you give him a full 90 or an injury-time cameo: Pepi is going to make those minutes count. Not only is he leading PSV for scoring frequency (goal per 51 minutes) and shots on target per 90 (1.2), but he's also constantly keeping his opponent honest with his aggressive runs in behind in order to arrive in space at just the right time.

Pepi's areas of development

Two-footedness: Pepi is as pure a goalscorer as they come, but he needs to become a more versatile finisher if he is to take the leap up and succeed in a top 5 league. Out of his 31 shots in the Eredivisie, 22 came from his right, whilst only 3 came with his left. It's vital that he starts utilizing his weak foot more in order to keep his opponent guessing.

Ground duels: Whilst Pepi has certainly built his physical frame since trading Texas for Europe, but he's still got plenty of room for improvement if he wants to become a duel-winning monster. He ranks in the bottom 20 per cent of forwards for ground duels won (21) and overall ground duel success (38.2 per cent) and in the bottom 2 per cent for tackles (1).

Aerial prowess: At 23 years old, Pepi might very well have no more growth spurts left, but that doesn't mean that he can't improve his aerial ability. Pepi needs to work on the timing of his jumps as well as heading accuracy: he currently ranks in the bottom 20 per cent for aerial duels won (7), winning just 41.2 per cent of his aerial duels, whilst only six of his shots have come from headers.