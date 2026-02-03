Quickfire Quiz 47: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Can you blast your way through 10 tricky football trivia questions in 90 seconds flat? Have we got the FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz for you!

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

We have lots more football quizzes for you, all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's begin by asking you to name every nation to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final and every club to have won any of England's three major trophies – that one will really test your English football knowledge.

If you reckon you can take that a step further, we also want you to name every club to have reached the semi-finals of the League Cup throughout its 65-year history. If you know your cup winners, how about naming as many FA Cup-winning gaffers as you can working backwards from 2025.

For fans who prefer the bread and butter of league football, there's a big quiz that asks you to name the top 100 scorers in Premier League history and another that challenges you to name the 10 most successful clubs in each of Europe's top five leagues.

Transfer experts will be able to name the 30 biggest-spending managers ever and every single one of these players who share three of the same clubs in their playing careers.

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 Preorder

Finally, for fans looking for a daily football challenge, we have FourFourTwo's Dating Game. We'll give you a significant event from football history. All you need to do is guess the year in six tries or fewer.

We have puzzles to go with our quizzes too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football tester for any Sunday morning, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Be sure to join The Club for free membership benefits!