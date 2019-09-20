Gary Holt urges Livingston to keep impressive form going

Gary Holt wants Livingston to maintain their high standards against Aberdeen after the disappointment of losing to Rangers.

Livi, unbeaten prior to their trip to Ibrox, took a shock lead in Govan through a Steven Lawless penalty and were dreaming of a famous win.

But Rangers hit back to win 3-1, with Livi striker Lyndon Dykes receiving a contentious red card.

Nevertheless, Holt was beaming with pride following the fixture and is heartened ahead of the Reds’ visit.

He said: “It probably says a lot about how far we’ve come that the boys were disappointed after the game.

“But I said to them: ‘Get the heads up’. I couldn’t be prouder of them for what they produced on the day.

“We just need to keep working, keep pushing and continue to have pride in what we are doing.

“We’ve kept our standards high all season, that’s the pleasing thing. It wasn’t a case of turning up at Ibrox because it’s a big crowd.

“We’ve been doing that every game and we need to keep at it, and keep enforcing it.

“The day we take our foot off the gas is the day we receive a skelping. We can’t afford that.”

Livi midfielder Scott Pittman has resumed light training following a knee injury but is unlikely to be risked against the Dons, while Dykes is suspended after his dismissal at Ibrox.