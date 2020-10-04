Gary McAllister insists Rangers will only push to sign potential starter

Gary McAllister believes Rangers will only make a transfer deadline day move if they can find a player ready to force his way into Steven Gerrard’s table-topping line-up.

The Ibrox boss had made it clear he wants to sign another midfielder and has warned the Gers board his team risk standing still if they do not make an addition before Monday’s midnight cut-off point.

Preston’s Daniel Johnson remains a target and it is understood sporting director Ross Wilson is working on a late swoop.

Ibrox chiefs also expect no major departures – meaning Lille target Alfredo Morelos is set to remain in Glasgow.

But assistant boss McAllister says there is no point bringing in a fresh recruit if their only purpose is to make up the numbers.

Speaking after goals from James Tavernier and Brandon Barker sealed a 2-0 win over Ross County to propel the Light Blues back to the Premiership summit, he said: “At a place like this we are continually looking to improve and try to get better and if something positive happens that will be good. We just have to wait and see what happens.

“Ross is in complete charge of that and over the piece since we’ve been here, we have always been able to show a bit of imagination to create a deal and make something happen.

“I would agree that (it needs to be someone who will come straight into the team, not a squad man). I think if there was anything going to happen it would have to be a player who was close to coming right into the first team.

“It’s difficult to comment on who’s going to be in and who’s going to be out, we just have to wait and see.”

Tavernier swept home a penalty for his eighth goal in as many games as his incredible scoring streak continued after Col Donaldson had hauled down Morelos 17 minutes in.

Four of those goals have come from the spot and McAllister – who famously missed a penalty for Scotland against England at Euro 96 – reckons the skipper has shaken off the yips that saw him relieved off the responsibility after a string of misses last season.

“It is phenomenal from a full-back,” said the former Scotland captain. “There was a period when he missed a couple and the penalties went away from him.

“I hit penalty kicks in my career, I also missed penalty kicks. But James’ technique is superb, it’s second to none. He has now regained that confidence to go and put his laces through it.

“He has wonderful technique and is one of the best penalty kick takers I have seen. I’m very impressed.”

Barker celebrated his 24th penalty with the second late on but this was hardly vintage stuff from Rangers as they did enough to reclaim top spot following Celtic’s win in Perth.

“The result is very good, another clean sheet here at Ibrox,” added McAllister. “We’re still unbeaten. The performance, I think we can do better. That’s pretty obvious.

“We were a wee bit bitty, we didn’t get into any rhythm today.

“I think that was an example of what Brandon can achieve as a player. He’s very strong on both sides.

“If he’s going outside on to his right or with his goal today coming on to his left, he’s got a powerful strike on both sides. That’s what he brings, allied to his pace. We are going to ask a lot of Brandon moving forward.”

County had a golden chance to level up with 10 minutes left but Donaldson wasted a free header and Staggies number two Richie Brittain said: “That’s the message I said to the players after the game – you come to these places and play at this level and only get one chance.

“You have to take it. Unfortunately for us we never managed to do that.”