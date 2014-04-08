Gasperini: Genoa 'made one mistake in each half'

Milan triumphed 2-1 at Genoa, with the home boss claiming his side were unfortunate to lose, with defeat leaving them in 13th spot in the table."I think we made one mistake in each half and little else wrong," Gasperini told Sky Sport Italia.

"On the first goal we didn't close (Adel) Taarabt down and he did well to get past his man. On the second (Stefano) Sturaro came on after an injury and we weren't in the right positions.

"They were two errors in the context of a game we played very well, though we lacked the finishing necessary. It's rare to face Milan with this quality and create so many scoring opportunities.

"In terms of performance, we deserved more against Milan and Juventus among others. This is the type of football we want to play and the result had little to do with the performance.

"Milan pounced on our errors but over the 90 minutes I really struggle to find anything Kaka and (Giampaolo) Pazzini did to affect the game. They are champions but we made life extremely difficult for them.

"Once Milan take the lead, you need to be careful, as they can hurt you on the counter-attack. I still feel the only things we did wrong were on the two goals and not taking more of our many chances.

"We suffered a bit at the start, but from then on very little."

On Stefano Sturaro, Gasperini said the 21-year-old would develop into an even better player, after an impressive performance against Clarence Seedorf's men.

"He is the complete midfielder, who is physically strong, has a fierce shot and fine technique with his right foot," the Italian boss said.

"He can also take free kicks.

"He just needs to play, to mature and earn experience.

"He has made such big steps forward this season and showed what he can do against big clubs."