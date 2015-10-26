Gattuso calls for AC Milan investment

Decorated former AC Milan player Gennaro Gattuso has implored the club's owners to invest heavily in an attempt to bring the glory days back to the fallen Serie A giant.

Gattuso – who won two league titles during his time at San Siro - has called for president Silvio Berlusconi to secure fresh invest in the club and get Sinisa Mihajlovic's side challenging for the Scudetto once again.

Two-time Champions League winner Gattuso - who became Pisa's head coach in August - insisted changes are needed if Milan are to re-emerge as contenders for domestic and European honours.

"To win major trophies like the Champions League you have to have champions in your team," he told FIFA.com.

"At Milan in those years, we could afford to have the likes of [Alessandro] Costacurta, [Jaap] Stam, Rivaldo, Rui Costa and [Filippo] Inzaghi on the bench. We had a squad consisting of 22 to 23 top-level athletes."

"In order for Milan - and Italian football as a whole - to get back into contention, we have to start investing again."

Milan, who are 10th in Serie A after nine matches of the 2015-16 campaign, host Chievo on Wednesday.