Geis banned for five matches after Hahn challenge

Schalke midfielder Johannes Geis has been handed a five-game suspension by the German Football Association [DFB] following his red card against Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was dismissed with 10 minutes to play in Schalke's 3-1 defeat in the Bundesliga for a dangerous tackle on Andre Hahn.

Geis raised his studs in a challenge for the ball but instead connected with Hahn's leg, forcing the Germany international off nine minutes after his introduction as a substitute.

Hahn received an apology from Geis after the match but that has not appeased the authorities, who handed the latter a lengthy ban and fine. The decision was accepted by the club and player.

A statement from the DFB condemned Geis' "crude" challenge, and handed him a €15,000 fine as well as the five-game suspension.