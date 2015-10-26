Geis banned for five matches after Hahn challenge
Schalke will be without Johannes Geis for five matches after his horror tackle on Borussia Monchengladbach's Andre Hahn last weekend.
Schalke midfielder Johannes Geis has been handed a five-game suspension by the German Football Association [DFB] following his red card against Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.
The 22-year-old was dismissed with 10 minutes to play in Schalke's 3-1 defeat in the Bundesliga for a dangerous tackle on Andre Hahn.
Geis raised his studs in a challenge for the ball but instead connected with Hahn's leg, forcing the Germany international off nine minutes after his introduction as a substitute.
Hahn received an apology from Geis after the match but that has not appeased the authorities, who handed the latter a lengthy ban and fine. The decision was accepted by the club and player.
A statement from the DFB condemned Geis' "crude" challenge, and handed him a €15,000 fine as well as the five-game suspension.
