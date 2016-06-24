Genesio: Lyon do not have to sell

Lyon do not have to sell their best players ahead of the new Ligue 1 season, according to head coach Bruno Genesio.

Stars Samuel Umtiti and Alexandre Lacazette have been linked with high-profile moves in recent months.

However, while Genesio concedes some players will be sold, he refused to entertain the possibility of his key men departing Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

"I have asked that [Corentin] Tolisso and Lacazette remain with us," he said.

"Sam Umtiti is at the Euros, and he is a player of Olympique Lyonnais. That's all I can say for now.

"The club has no need to sell players. My wish is to keep the majority of players."

One player whose exit Genesio did appear to confirm, though, is Lindsay Rose, with a deal having been agreed with Lorient.

The Lyon boss added that the player must now agree terms with the club.