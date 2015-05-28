Genoa forced to wait for UEFA licence

Genoa will have to wait to discover the outcome of their appeal against being rejected a UEFA licence after the club's lawyer failed to appear at the hearing.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced the club would not be awarded a licence to represent Serie A in continental competition on May 20, handing 13 other sides the privilege.

Genoa – who will finish at least sixth in the league – appealed the decision in an attempt to earn themselves a reprieve and a place in the UEFA Europa League.