Gentner: Stuttgart will avoid relegation

While Stuttgart could not find a winning goal in their scoreless stalemate on Friday, Gentner was convinced he saw enough in his team's performance to show they can avoid dropping down to the 2. Bundesliga.

The bottom club in the Bundesliga, Stuttgart have not won in eight league matches but they produced 12 shots to Hertha's six at the Mercedes Benz Arena as they picked up a point for the second week in a row.

"Unfortunately the goal didn't happen for us," Gentner said, according to the Bundesliga's website.

"Of course that's frustrating but we'll stick together. The passion's there.

"We desperately need three points to take us forward. That's the biggest disappointment today. Morale's fine. If we show that in the next 10 games, we'll get it done - no question."

Stuttgart prop up the Bundesliga's table with 20 points after 24 matches, two adrift of second-last Freiburg, who face Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Paderborn are next in the table in 16th with 23 points, while Hamburg (15th, 24), Hertha (14th, 25), Cologne (13th, 25) and Mainz (12, 25) remain within touching distance of the drop zone.

Stuttgart face Freiburg, Mainz and Paderborn before the end of the season, and striker Daniel Ginczek agreed with his captain that a win is not far away for Huub Stevens' side.

"Obviously we're disappointed. We played well up until the 18-yard box. That little bit of luck was missing, which is a shame," Ginczek said.

"We're allowed to be disappointed but we still have 10 more games. If we play like this, then it's only going to be a matter of time before we win again."