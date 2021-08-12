George Williams added to Barrow squad for Hartlepool clash

New signing George Williams is in contention to start Barrow’s home clash with Hartlepool, but Jamie Devitt is expected to miss out.

Wales international forward Williams joined the Bluebirds from Grimsby this week.

Winger Devitt sustained a thigh problem in the midweek Carabao Cup win against Scunthorpe and is unlikely to recover in time.

Defender Matt Platt remains a doubt following the recurrence of a back injury, but striker Offrande Zanzala is pushing to start after recovering from a hamstring problem to make his first appearance as a substitute in midweek.

Hartlepool could hand a debut to new striker signing Will Goodwin.

The teenager arrived at Victoria Park from Stoke on loan until January this week and could be thrown straight in.

Fellow forward Mark Cullen is still recovering from a pre-season hamstring injury and is likely to start on the bench once again.

Olufela Olomola dropped to the bench for the Carabao Cup defeat at home to Crewe in midweek and may come back into the starting line-up at Holker Street.