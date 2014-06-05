Germany boss Low surprised by Ozil critics

Ozil failed to live up to his lofty price-tag following a reported £42.5 million move from Real Madrid to Arsenal last year, but still contributed seven goals in 40 appearances during his debut season in English football.

The playmaker has struggled in recent Germany appearances, and did not make an impact in the nation's 2-2 friendly draw against Cameroon on Sunday.

But Low said he will keep the faith with Ozil and tipped the 25-year-old to shine in Brazil.

"To be honest I am a bit surprised by the reaction against Mesut," Low said.

"Mesut won German national team player of the year last season but it is clear that he has not performed to the fullest of his abilities in the past few games.

"Through discussions and by showing him trust I think that he will deploy his exceptional abilities.

"I am certain because I know him and because I have had longer talks in the past months, that he is hot for the World Cup.

"I am certain that he will do it and that Mesut will be better at the World Cup than he may be at the moment."

Ozil's next chance to impress will come against Armenia in a friendly on Friday before Germany take on Portugal in their World Cup opener on June 16.