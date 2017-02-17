Germany to choose from 18 stadiums for Euro 2024 bid

German Football Association (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel praised the country's enthusiasm and infrastructure after 18 stadiums applied to be part of the country's bid to host the 2024 European Championship.

The DFB required all applications to include a seating capacity of 30,000 publicly available seats and both Freiburg Stadium and Karlsruhe's Wildparkstadion included expansion plans in their submissions.

The other 16 applications came from Berlin (Olympiastadion), Bremen (Weserstadion), Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park), Dresden (DDV Stadium), Dusseldorf (ESPRIT arena), Frankfurt am Main (Commerzbank Arena), Kaiserslautern (Fritz-Walter-Stadion), Cologne (RheinEnergieStadion), Leipzig (Red Bull Arena), Monchengladbach (Borussia Park), Munich (Allianz Arena), Nuremberg (Stadium Nuremberg) and Stuttgart (Mercedes-Benz Arena).

Grindel told the DFB's official website: "We are very pleased that we have received so many notices of interest from all regions.

"The response shows the great enthusiasm for a Euro in Germany and it underlines that we have a first-class stadium infrastructure for such a tournament.

"On the basis of a transparent process for all applicants, we will carefully examine the criteria, including transparency, in the bureau, and then present the 10 possible locations."

The DFB is required to make a declaration of interest to UEFA by March 3, and it will announce the chosen venues in September.

UEFA's decision over the host nation is due in September 2018.