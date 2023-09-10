Germany sack coach Hansi Flick following Saturday's 4-1 friendly defeat to Japan

Germany have sacked coach Hansi Flick following Saturday's dismal 4-1 friendly defeat to Japan in Wolfsburg.

Flick, who led Bayern Munich to the treble in 2019-20, has had a difficult time in charge of the national side and becomes the first coach to be sacked from the role since 1926.

Germany have lost four of their last five games and have won only 12 of the 25 fixtures since Flick succeeded Joachim Löw in 2021.

They were knocked out in the group stages of last year's World Cup in Qatar and are in bad shape ahead of next summer's European Championship, which will be held in Germany.

Former Germany striker and coach Rudi Völler takes temporary charge and will lead out the team in Tuesday night's friendly against France.

German FA president Bernd Neuendorf said: "The committee agreed that the German national team needs a fresh impetus after the recent disappointing results.

"Going into the European Championship next summer, we need confidence and optimism in the country regarding our team.

"This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make during my time in this role because I really respect Hansi Flick and his assistants, both on a professional and personal level.

"Sporting success is of the upmost importance to the DFB, which is why this decision had to be made."

Former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, who is out of work since leaving the Munich club last season, is thought to be a leading contender for the role.

The German FA said they planned on naming a successor to Flick "as soon as possible".

