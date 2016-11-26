Germany v Chile headlines Confederations Cup draw

World champions Germany will face double Copa America holders Chile in the group stage of the Confederations Cup.

The pre-cursor to the World Cup, pitting the World Cup holders and continental champions against each other takes place from 17 June – 2 July next year.

Asian Cup holders Australia and the winner of the Africa Cup of Nations in the new year complete Group B.

Tournament hosts Russia were drawn in Group A, alongside New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will compete at the Confederations Cup for the first time after their maiden tournament win at Euro 2016, while Mexico will overtake Brazil's record for appearances in the competition, as they enter for the eighth time.

Group A: Russia, New Zealand, Portugal, Mexico.

Group B: Champion of Africa, Chile, Australia, Germany.