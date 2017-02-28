Germany World Cup winner Grosskreutz set to leave hospital after attack

Stuttgart wide man Kevin Grosskreutz is expected to leave hospital on Wednesday after being attacked while out with friends.

The 2014 World Cup winner was admitted to hospital in Stuttgart with a laceration to his head following an altercation involving his companions and another group.

According to a report by Der Spiegel, police have arrested four suspects in relation to the attack.

A statement released by Stuttgart read: "Kevin Grosskreutz was, according to our current knowledge, involved in a physical conflict on the night from Monday to Tuesday and injured.

"Kevin Grosskreutz is doing well in the circumstances. In all likelihood, he can leave the hospital again on Wednesday."

Ex-Borussia Dortmund man Grosskreutz has not featured for his country since 2014 and has made 16 appearances in 2.Bundesliga for leaders Stuttgart this season.