Gerrard and Agger set for spell on sidelines

The talismanic Reds captain limped off after just 32 minutes of England’s 3-2 defeat to Holland on Wednesday night with an apparent hamstring complaint.

The Liverpool medical staff are set to assess the injury to see if he will be available for selection against Arsenal on Saturday.

Dalglish, however, is refusing to speculate on the England international's fitness ahead of the important encounter with the Gunners.



"The players will be arriving shortly, so we'll get an assessment when we speak to the medical people and look at it from there," said Dalglish.

"If I don't know what it is, I can't tell you whether there is every chance or no chance [of Gerrard facing Arsenal], so rather than speculate it's best for us to just wait and see what the medical people have to say once they've seen him."

The Scot has also refused to blame England interim manager Stuart Pearce for the problem Gerrard picked up, adding: "I have fantastic respect for 'Pearcey'.

"He is a really straight, honest guy so I don't think he would do anything harmful to the football club."

Danish international Agger has been ruled out of the visit of Arsenal on Saturday after suffering a fractured rib during last weekend’s Carling Cup final success over Cardiff City.

"He's got a fractured rib, so maybe it will be a few weeks," added Dalglish.



"Anybody that is injured is a miss. Daniel has been playing fantastically well this year, but we'll miss anybody that is not fit and available."