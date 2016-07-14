Gerrard backs FA to make right England appointment

Former England captain Steven Gerrard is confident the Football Association will "get it right" when choosing a successor to Roy Hodgson.

Hodgson resigned in the immediate aftermath of England's dismal Euro 2016 exit at the hands of Iceland last month with Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce the early favourite to succeed him having been interviewed for the post on Tuesday.

Gerrard, who retired from international football following the 2014 World Cup and now plays for Los Angeles Galaxy, also thinks the team's experience in France will galvanise them for future tournaments.

Speaking exclusively to Virtual Reality company Laduma, he said: "There’s a huge fear in amongst the group at the moment.

"The expectations are very, very high. It’s a very pressured situation to be an England player - the media coverage is huge. The expectation is huge and there’s a very young set of players there who are not used to that pressure but they will be used to it in years to come.

"This experience and this hurt, I think, will help all of those players moving forward because they won't want to experience it again. They will want to improve and get better and I think with the right manager and the right coaching staff around this group, I think they can take it to the next level.

"I think everyone’s sort of healing from the disappointment of the tournament but what I can say is the FA and the payers and the new staff coming in will get it right.

"It will improve and it won’t be too long before the fans are smiling again, that’s what I believe. I believe in looking forward and trying to improve things and I’ve got every confidence that everyone involved trying to make it improve, will make that happen."

Gerrard admitted he was disappointed by England's failure at Euro 2016 as he had expected much better.

He added: "I had high expectations. Through qualifying they performed really well, they looked solid, they put in some terrific performances and going into the tournament I fancied them to at least get to the last eight and also have a push to the last four.

"I had that confidence, they started reasonably well, they came out of the blocks really strong against Russia, they just never got the results and never performed to what they are capable of."