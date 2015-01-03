Gerrard confirms he will play in United States
Liverpool have confirmed Steven Gerrard will move to the United States when he leaves Anfield at the end of the season.
Gerrard announced his intention to end his 17-year Liverpool career on Friday, but offered little hint as to where he would play next term, only revealing that he would play on outside of England.
Reports linked the former England captain with a switch to MLS, with LA Galaxy thought to be frontrunners for his signature, and Liverpool backed up those rumours on Saturday by confirming on Twitter that Gerrard would cross the Atlantic.
