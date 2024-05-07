Players who captained club and country
These skippers all wore the armband at club and international level
It's an honour to captain your club or country, and some players have been fortunate enough to wear the armband for both.
These stars were all permanent captain of their domestic or national team at one point or another – in many cases, concurrently.
32. Lucas Neill (West Ham & Australia)
One of Australia’s most-capped players with 96 appearances to his name, Lucas Neill wore the armband for his country on 61 occasions, including at the 2010 World Cup.
The centre-back spent most of his club career in Europe, making over 100 appearances for both Millwall and Blackburn Rovers – before serving as West Ham skipper for two seasons.
31. Seamus Coleman (Everton & Republic of Ireland)
Among the longest-serving players in Premier League history, Seamus Coleman spent more than 15 years with Everton, where he inherited the captaincy from Phil Jagielka in the summer of 2019.
At international level, the former Sligo Rovers right-back took the Republic of Ireland armband from Robbie Keane after Euro 2016.
30. Edin Dzeko (Fenerbache & Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s greatest player of all time, Edin Dzeko assumed the national team captaincy in 2014, shortly after featuring in his country’s major tournament debut at that summer’s World Cup.
Record goalscorer and appearance maker for the Balkan nation, the towering striker became skipper of Turkish giants Fenerbache upon his arrival in 2023.
29. Rigobert Song (Galatasaray, Trabzonspor & Cameroon)
Instantly recognisable for his dreadlocks and beard (especially when he decided to bleach the whole lot), Rigobert Song captained Cameroon to successive Africa Cup of Nations victories in 2000 and 2002).
The former Liverpool and West Ham defender later wore the armband at Galatasaray and Trabzonspor, lifting the Turkish Cup with both clubs and winning two league titles with the former.
28. Andres Guardado (Real Betis & Mexico)
Among the most-capped players in the history of men’s international football, Andres Guardado represented Mexico a whopping 176 times – and played at five World Cups.
As well as captaining his nation, the midfielder was skipper at Real Betis – where he spent seven years and led the LaLiga side to 2021/22 Copa del Rey glory.
27. Theodoros Zagorakis (PAOK & Greece)
Greece’s Euro 2004 triumph was one of the greatest underdog stories in football history, and Theodoros Zagorakis was the first to get his hands on the trophy, captaining his country to the unlikeliest of victories.
At club level, the midfielder – who won the League Cup during his time at Leicester City – wore the armband for PAOK.
26. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal & Norway)
Martin Odegaard became one of Arsenal’s youngest ever captains when he took over the role aged 23 ahead of the 2022/23 season – one which saw the Gunners come close to winning their first Premier League title for 19 years.
Mind you, it didn’t come as any great surprise: the playmaker had already demonstrated his elite leadership qualities as skipper of the Norway national team, a responsibility he was handed at only 22.
25. Son Heung-min (Tottenham & South Korea)
The greatest Asian footballer of all time, Son Heung-min had been wearing the South Korea armband for a number of years – captaining his country at the 2022 World Cup – before being appointed Tottenham skipper in the summer of 2023.
Successor to Hugo Lloris, Son began his Spurs captaincy in style by hitting a hat-trick against Burnley five games into his tenure.
24. Virgil van Dijk (Southampton, Liverpool & Netherlands)
One of the best defenders ever to grace the Premier League, Virgil van Dijk is a natural leader who took over the captaincy of Southampton at 25.
By the age of 26, the colossal centre-half was also wearing the armband for the Netherlands – and he was handed the same responsibility at Liverpool five-and-a-half years later, following Jordan Henderson’s departure.
23. Thiago Silva (PSG & Brazil)
Thiago Silva established himself as one of the game’s top centre-backs during his time at PSG – and he also reaffirmed his elite leadership credentials as he captained the French giants to seven Ligue 1 titles and five Coupes de Frances, in addition to the 2020 Champions League final.
Capped more than 100 times by Brazil, the evergreen Silva wore the armband as his country lifted the 2013 Confederations Cup on home turf.
22. Cesare Maldini (AC Milan & Italy)
Before Paolo Maldini wore the armband for AC Milan and Italy, his father did so with equal distinction, captaining the Rossoneri to four Serie A titles.
Azzurri skipper for six of his 14 caps, Cesare later coached captain Paolo as boss of the national team at the 1998 World Cup.
21. Fernando Hierro (Real Madrid & Spain)
A highly adaptable centre-half, Fernando Hierro joined Real Madrid from Real Valladolid in 1989, captaining Los Blancos to Champions League glory in 2001/02 and the LaLiga title the following season.
Go-to penalty taker for club and country, Hierro wore the armband for the Spanish national team at Euro 2000 and the 2002 World Cup.
20. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy & Sweden)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the biggest superstars ever to play in MLS – and the Swedish hitman with the enormous personality (some might say ego) just had to captain the LA Galaxy.
Sweden’s all-time leading goalscorer, Zlatan averaged just over a goal every other game throughout his 122 caps, serving as skipper at Euro 2012 and Euro 2016.
19. Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern Munich & Germany)
The ultimate sweeper-keeper, Bayern Munich and Germany legend Manuel Neuer is undoubtedly one of the best ever to pull on the gloves.
And he’s enjoyed plenty of success while wearing an armband, too, captaining Schalke to the semi-finals of the 2010/11 Champions League – a competition he won as Bayern skipper in 2019/20, as part of a treble.
18. John Terry (Chelsea & England)
John Terry spent almost his whole career at Chelsea, and he captained the Blues to every major honour available – including five Premier League titles and their first ever Champions League triumph (when, having been suspended for the final, he got changed into full kit to lift the trophy…).
Capped 78 times by England, the 2004/05 PFA Players’ Player of the Year served as Three Lions skipper from 2006 to 2010.
17. Billy McNeill (Celtic & Scotland)
Celtic’s ‘Lisbon Lions’ remain nothing short of legendary, having defeated Inter Milan in 1967 to secure the first European Cup for a British club – and the first person to get their hands on the trophy was skipper Billy McNeill.
One of Scotland’s finest players of all time, McNeill was a classy defender who also captained his nation between 1964 and 1965.
16. Graeme Souness (Liverpool & Scotland)
A no-nonsense midfielder (who also scored enough goals to finish as joint top scorer in the 1981/82 European Cup), Graeme Souness captained Liverpool for his final three seasons at the club – all three of which saw the Reds win the First Division title and the League Cup, and the last of which ended in continental glory.
Souness also wore the armband for Scotland on 27 occasions, leading the team at the 1978 and 1982 World Cups.
15. Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr & Portugal)
The all-time leading goalscorer in men’s international football, Cristiano Ronaldo assumed the Portugal captaincy in 2008 at the age of 23. Come 2024, he had led his nation at three Euros – lifting the trophy in 2016 – and four World Cups.
Having worn the armband on occasion at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was named Al Nassr skipper upon signing for the Saudi outfit in 2023.
14. Vincent Kompany (Manchester City, Anderlecht & Belgium)
Up there with the best defenders ever to grace the Premier League, Vincent Kompany should also be regarded as one of the competition’s greatest captains.
Skipper for Manchester City’s first four Prem title victories, Kompany also captained Belgium to third place at the 2018 World Cup and wore the armband during his second spell at Anderlecht, the club where he had started out.
13. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham & France)
France’s second World Cup-winning skipper, Hugo Lloris lifted the trophy as Les Bleus went all the way at Russia 2018. The goalkeeper also captained his nation to the finals of Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup.
One of Tottenham’s longest-serving players of the Premier League era, Lloris was Spurs captain between 2015 and 2023, wearing the armband as the club reached their maiden Champions League final in 2019.
12. Billy Wright (Wolves & England)
The first footballer to win 100 caps for their country, Billy Wright captained England 90 times (a joint record with Bobby Moore), including at their first two World Cups in 1950 and 1954.
One of the finest centre-halves of his generation, Wright was a one-club man at Wolves – who he led to three First Division titles and an FA Cup.
11. Roy Keane (Manchester United & Republic of Ireland)
Opponents didn’t mess with Roy Keane, and his Manchester United teammates would have been wise not to mess with him while he was their captain.
During his eight years as skipper, Keane – who wore the Republic of Ireland armband for most of his 14-year international career – captained Sir Alex Ferguson’s side to four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League – famously winning all three in 1998/99.
10. Eric Cantona (Manchester United & France)
Roy Keane’s predecessor as Manchester United skipper, Eric Cantona captained the Red Devils to the 1996/97 Premier League title – before abruptly retiring aged only 30.
The enigmatic, utterly brilliant Frenchman also wore the armband for his country – only to be stripped of the captaincy in light of his infamous kung fu kick on a Crystal Palace fan in January 1995.
9. Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich & Germany)
Diminutive but devastating, Philipp Lahm’s full-back excellence earned him the nickname the ‘Magic Dwarf’ – and 2014 really was a magical year for him: he captained Germany to their fourth World Cup success, en route to which they famously thrashed hosts Brazil 7-1 in the semi-finals.
A serial trophy winner with Bayern Munich, Lahm was skipper as the Bavarian giants did the treble in 2012/13.
8. Didier Deschamps (Maseille & France)
One of just three people to win the World Cup as a player and manager, Didier Deschamps captained France to their first triumph in 1998 – then led them to victory at Euro 2000.
Earlier in his career, the midfielder had been the youngest ever Champions League-winning skipper, lifting the trophy with Marseille in 1993.
7. Johan Cruyff (Barcelona & Netherlands)
One of the most influential figures in the history of the game, Johan Cruyff was a natural leader, captaining Barcelona and the Netherlands by example.
The great man joined Barca in 1973 in response to being out-voted for the Ajax captaincy, lifting the 1977/78 Copa del Rey as skipper – four years after famously captaining his nation to the 1974 World Cup final, their first.
6. Paolo Maldini (AC Milan & Italy)
The finest full-back of them all (in FourFourTwo’s humble opinion), Paolo Maldini followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming skipper of AC Milan and the Italian national team.
Azzurri captain for 75 of his 126 caps, the man simply nicknamed ‘Il Capitano’ most notably led Milan – where he spent his entire 25-year career – to Champions League glory in 2002/03 and 2006/07.
5. Iker Casillas (Real Madrid & Spain)
Between 2008 and 2012, there was no stopping Spain: La Roja romped to victory at all three major tournaments during that period, winning their two Euros and their first World Cup.
The first to get their hands on the trophy on each occasion? Goalkeeping great Iker Casillas – who went on to captain Real Madrid to Champions League glory in 2013/14.
4. Bobby Moore (West Ham & England)
An indisputable icon in the history of West Ham and England, Bobby Moore captained his nation in their finest hour, victory at their home World Cup of 1966.
Described by Pele as the toughest opponent he ever faced, the legendary defender led the Hammers to the 1963/64 FA Cup and 1964/65 Cup Winners’ Cup.
3. Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Inter Miami & Argentina)
It would have been a travesty if Lionel Messi had never won the World Cup – and in 2022, he finally did it, inspirationally captaining Argentina to glory for the first time in 36 years, scoring seven goals along the way and scooping the Golden Ball as player of the tournament.
Barcelona skipper for his final three seasons with the club where he crafted his legend, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was handed the armband upon his 2023 arrival at Inter Miami.
2. Franz Beckenbauer (Bayern Munich & West Germany)
Another member of the elite group to have lifted the World Cup as both a player and manager, Franz Beckenbauer captained West Germany to victory as hosts in 1974.
The greatest sweeper in the history of the game, ‘Der Kaiser’ enjoyed immense success as Bayern Munich skipper, leading them to three straight European Cup triumphs between 1974 and 1976 – becoming the first player ever to achieve that feat.
1. Diego Maradona (Napoli & Argentina)
Diego Maradona’s career-defining display as captain of Argentina’s victorious 1986 World Cup team is the stuff of legend – not least his ‘Goal of the Century’ during the quarter-final win over England (in which he also scored, er, another goal).
At club level, ‘El Pibe de Oro’ (‘The Golden Boy’) captained Napoli to their first two Serie A titles, ensuring status so legendary that the club renamed their stadium in his honour following his passing in 2020.
