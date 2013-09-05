Gerrard dreams of managing Liverpool

The 33-year-old has been integral in Liverpool's strong start to the season but conceded he needs to start planning for a career after playing.

Gerrard signed a new two-year extension to his contract at Anfield before the start of the season but has revealed his long-term ambition to be at the helm of the club's coaching staff.

The midfielder also revealed that he would soon begin studying for the qualifications necessary for him to achieve his dream.

"The dream come true would be to manage Liverpool, when the Liverpool job becomes available," Gerrard told twentyfour7 Football .

"There are world-class managers there already, but we’ll have to wait and see, it would be the icing on the cake. When you get to a certain age, my age, you need to start thinking seriously about a life after football.

"I am planning on doing my badges and qualifications over the next 12 months. I definitely see myself as a manager rather than a coach, but that could change.

"I remember speaking to Jamie Carragher and he really fancied it but he’s decided media is what he wants to do. He can leave managing Liverpool to me!"

Gerrard made his debut for the club in 1998 and has gone onto make 634 appearances, scoring 159 goals.