Gerrard: I think about the title every day

The 31-year-old has won 10 major honours with Liverpool – including the Champions League, UEFA Cup, FA Cup and Carling Cup – but has yet to add the domestic league title to his impressive collection.

The Reds' skipper has revealed that he is haunted by this fact, but has vowed to continue fighting to fulfill his ambition.

“It’s something I think about almost every day,” Gerrard is reported to have said in the Daily Mirror. “I always think about the dream of winning it - or the disappointment if I was never to win it.

“Of course, it would be hugely disappointing if it didn’t happen. To have played at Liverpool for what will, hopefully, be 14 or 15 years by the time I finish and not win it would be hugely disappointing.

“It would be an awful shame. But it won’t be for a lack of trying.

“With the squad we have now, if we can keep improving and progressing and adding to it in the next few years, I think we’ll have a really good chance of becoming champions.”

He added: “I’ve played in an era where there have been three, four or five top teams in the league.

“When Liverpool dominated, they were so good they often turned it into a one-horse race right from the start of the season.

“In my time, we’ve been fighting with Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and now Manchester City and Spurs. They have all been, or are, fantastic teams. It’s a really difficult competition to win, but we’ll always keep fighting.”

Liverpool spent heavily during the summer transfer window to add to the club’s two expensive January acquisitions, Luis Suarez and Andy Carroll.

And Gerrard, who is recovering from an ankle infection, insists that the Reds’ newer recruits will be crucial in helping the club achieve success in the future.

“It was great to see so many players come in,” he said. “It wasn’t just during the summer either. There was also Luis [Suarez] and Andy [Carroll], who still feel like new signings because they came halfway through last season.

“Since then, we’ve added Charlie Adam, Jordan Henderson, Craig Bellamy, Stewart Downing and Sebastian Coates. The majority of them are strong British lads, who know the league well. They’ve also got quality.

“The squad is looking stronger - probably the strongest we’ve had for a long time. Now it’s all about delivering.

"The tools are all there. Now we need to work hard, focus on each game and try to build on what we’ve shown over the last 20 or so games.

“At Liverpool, your standards have got to be so high every single week. You have to perform every time.

"That’s what I’ve had to do every year and that’s what the new lads are coming to terms with.”



