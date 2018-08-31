Gerrard: I wish I could play against Celtic

Steven Gerrard wishes he could play in Sunday's Old Firm derby as he prepares to take on Celtic for the first time as Rangers manager.

Liverpool great Gerrard has enjoyed a solid start to life at Ibrox, qualifying for the group stage of the Europa League and taking five points from three Scottish Premiership games.

But a real test awaits this weekend against bitter rivals and seven-time defending champions Celtic, managed by Gerrard's former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers.

Gerrard is determined to have his side ready for the big clash, but admits he would rather be out on the pitch helping Rangers.

"It's a big game on Sunday against a tough team, so we have to recover and prepare well," he told a pre-match news conference. "We are going there confident.

Steven Gerrard and James Tavernier are here to speak to the media today. August 31, 2018

"We have players in the squad with experience playing in front of a big crowd, but we are aware of the challenge of playing away from home.

"This is a big game for me, of course, I can't compare it to playing but I wish I was [playing] on Sunday. These are the games you want to be a part of.

"We know Celtic will come out the blocks quick to try and get the crowd going. We have to be ready from the first whistle."