Gerrard keen to emulate 'hero' Beckham at Galaxy

Steven Gerrard has spoken of his desire to emulate his "hero" David Beckham by winning trophies with LA Galaxy.

It was announced in January that Gerrard would end his lengthy association with boyhood club Liverpool to make the switch to MLS.

In doing so, Gerrard follows in the footsteps of his fellow former England captain Beckham, who won the MLS Cup twice during a five-year stay in Los Angeles.

United States great Landon Donovan is also a legend at Galaxy having won the MLS' top prize four times during his 11-year association.

Gerrard is now targeting becoming a Galaxy star and continuing the tradition of winning.

"I think it's exciting to be a member of the Galaxy," he said ahead of his expected debut against Mexican side Club America in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

"You mentioned two names in David Beckham and Landon Donovan who contributed greatly to the club. If I can follow in their footsteps I'll be very happy.

"David's a hero of mine, someone I was lucky to play with. He's a fantastic guy and footballer, someone I leaned on for advice before coming here.

"Landon, he was at Everton so was the enemy for short periods of time, it'll be good to get feedback off him. He's a legend here. I've looked back at his games here and hopefully I can follow in his footsteps."

Gerrard will forever be a legend at Anfield after captaining Liverpool to UEFA Champions League success in 2005, while he also won the FA Cup twice, the League Cup on three occasions and the UEFA Cup in 2001.

The 35-year-old is now targeting more medals in America, and is hopeful his experience can be invaluable.

"The level is good here, we have terrific players. I'm coming into a good team, they are the champions. I hope I can add a bit to that," he added.

"I feel I can help my experience in the game, we have a young squad. It's my job along with [former Liverpool team-mate] Robbie Keane and a few others to help the young guys improve.

"After one or two conversations I knew it was the place for me. Moving forward it's about success. I want to win. If anyone thinks I'm here for a holiday, or one last pay day they'll be proved wrong very soon."