Gerrard will take to the field for the final time on his home ground when the Merseysiders face Crystal Palace in Saturday's evening kick-off, his 709th appearance in a 17-year career with his hometown team.

The 34-year-old will link up with MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy later this summer, and admits saying goodbye to the Anfield faithful will be a difficult occasion.

"I’ll try to keep it together, although there’s nothing wrong with getting emotional," he told Sky Sports. "I’m really looking forward to the game, I want to win and it’ll be a bonus if I can get on the scoresheet at Anfield.

"Once the game finishes and I say goodbye to the fans [it’ll be hard]. I know it’s televised so it’ll be a good chance to say goodbye to fans worldwide as well.

"It will be emotional, not just for me but for my family, and I’m sure there’ll be some supporters who get emotional as well. It’s just the way it is."

Former Liverpool team-mate Jamie Carragher has admitted he hopes his friend won't cry like Sami Hyypia did in 2009, but Gerrard says that might not be possible on such an occasion. "I’m not like him, I’m not made of stone – we’ll have to see," he said. "I’m not usually one who sheds tears when I’m emotional, I usually keep it in, but we’ll have to wait and see."

listen to ‘Gerrard: No Shame In Shedding A Tear’ on audioBoom