Gerrard 'over' title slip-up against Chelsea

The Anfield stalwart saw his Premier League dreams slip through his grasp in the final three games of the season, with the club still waiting for a first top-flight crown since 1990.

Gerrard was the fall guy in the 2-0 home defeat to Chelsea last month, slipping over to concede possession to Demba Ba, who put Jose Mourinho's side ahead as eventual champions Manchester City were handed the initiative.

A remarkable 3-3 with Crystal Palace followed as Brendan Rodgers' side surrendered a three-goal lead at Selhurst Park.

But, despite that gut-wrenching end to the campaign, Gerrard is looking ahead with optimism, rather than back with regret.

"I am good, I am excited, I am really looking forward to it (the World Cup)," the England captain said. "Both for club and country I am in good form and I am excited like everyone else.

"I know everyone wants to know what frame of mind I am in because of the slip that happened to me against Chelsea but I am over it, it has gone, I can't change it.

"Of course I was disappointed in it from a personal point of view and the title slipping away from Liverpool with three games to go was a blow.

"But you've also got to look at all the positives as well, having Champions League football back, finishing second in what is the most difficult league in the world.

"I can't just focus on one mistake I made over 38 games. I am in a good frame of mind, I am excited and I can't wait to get started."