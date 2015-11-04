Gerrard unlikely to make Liverpool playing return

Steven Gerrard is set to meet with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp but a playing return for the Anfield great remains unlikely.

Reports on Tuesday suggested the former England international and Liverpool skipper could return to his boyhood club to train, with a playing agreement also potentially in the offing.

Gerrard - who joined LA Galaxy on an 18-month deal in July - saw his maiden MLS campaign come to a close with defeat to Seattle Sounders last week but is unlikely to feature in the Premier League between now and next season.

Omnisport understands the 35-year-old has talked with Klopp to wish the German good luck at Anfield, having been appointed last month, and that the club great would be welcome to train at Melwood over the coming months.

The pair are likely to meet in the coming weeks although a return to Liverpool's midfield has not been discussed and is unlikely.

Following defeat to the Sounders in the MLS play-offs, Gerrard acknowledged: "It could be my last season as a footballer."

A loan return to Liverpool was also played down by MLS chief Don Garber last month, who is eager to avoid a repeat of the deal that saw Gerrard's former England team-mate David Beckham miss a chunk of the MLS campaign while in loan at AC Milan in 2009.

Many in the United States were unhappy at the arrangement, making the prospect of a Premier League return all the more unlikely for Gerrard, who is said to feel as though he can still make an impact in the Premier League.

Gerrard - a Champions League and FA Cup winner - slowed down towards the end of his 17-year association with Liverpool although he is likely to offer a positive presence for Klopp around Melwood as the German seeks to make the club credible title challengers again.