Gerrard would have signed deal if offered

The 34-year-old confirmed last week that he would be leaving his boyhood club, with whom he has spent his entire professional career, at the end of the season.

Gerrard then took to Twitter at the weekend to announce that he will be playing his football in the MLS next season.

Los Angeles Galaxy are thought to be the team Gerrard will sign for, but the former England international conceded that he would not be moving to the United States had Liverpool had provided fresh terms after the World Cup.

"Yes, if a contract had been put in front of me in pre-season I would have signed it," he told the Liverpool Echo.

"I'd just retired from England to concentrate all my efforts on Liverpool. I didn't want my club games to be tailored.

"My injury record had been fantastic for the past two and a half years and I had a great season from a personal point of view last season.

"It's all ifs, buts and hindsight now. That period between the summer and the end of November gave me thinking time.

"There's no blame and I'm not angry about it. There are other people in the squad and the club had other things to worry about.

"It's got nothing to do with how results have been.

"That's not the type I am. If things aren't going so well, I'd rather stay and help to put things right. I think I've shown that over the years.

"It simply came down to the fact that the idea of becoming a squad player didn't excite me or motivate me.

"People can have their own opinion on that. But it would have been too difficult for me having been used to starting every game.

"I didn't want to become a bit-part player. Coming off the bench here and there.

"The buzz for me is playing, contributing and helping the team. When you don't know if you're going to be sat in the stands or on the bench it becomes a bit different."

Gerrard scored twice to earn Liverpool a 2-1 FA Cup third-round win over AFC Wimbledon on Monday.