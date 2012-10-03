Gerrard would not trade Liverpool glory

The all-action midfielder has been on the books with the Merseysiders since he was nine, and despite having chances to leave; has remained loyal to the Reds.

Some has questioned his decision, with Liverpool having yet to win a league title since 1990.

However, regardless of the lack of Premiership winners medal, Gerrard has still had his fair share of glory in the form of the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup.

"I have no regrets over the decisions I have made," said Gerrard at the launch of his new book My Liverpool Story.

"I am really happy I stayed. I am the captain of the club I love and this club means more to me than any other club out there.

"Of course I'd love a Premier League winner's medal and that may have happened if I'd moved clubs but would that league title mean as much to me as the other trophies I've won here? No - fact."

Since Liverpool secured a second place finish in 2009, the Reds have seen their league position gradually drop and could only muster and eighth place finish last year.

The emergence of other clubs, such as Manchester City and their spending power, has made securing a top four finish, let alone a league title, that much more difficult.

"It is no good us worrying about the power of Chelsea and Manchester City," he added.

"But there is no two ways about it, if there was no Roman Abramovich (Chelsea owner) or the guy (Sheikh Mansour) who bought Manchester City I'd have two or three league titles sitting here now.

"People who buy football clubs can have too much power for other clubs in the league and that is what has happened.

"We can't compete financially so we need to worry about ourselves and be the best we can be and see where we end up.

"We know what work we have to do ahead: it is going to be tough and other teams in the league as well as City, United and Chelsea are getting stronger.

"It is becoming more and more difficult to finish in the top four but I believe we have the squad and the manager in charge at the moment to certainly push for that and I am confident we can do it.

"If you look at our recent performances we are not far away at all. We've not had the results we deserve this season but it is a new set-up, it is not going to click overnight."