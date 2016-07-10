Gerson: Roma the best choice for me

Gerson has revealed he opted to snub Barcelona in favour of Roma because the Serie A outfit suited him at this stage of his career.

The Brazilian youth international was unveiled at a media conference on Sunday, after completing a big-money switch from Fluminense.

And Gerson, who had been linked with Barca after an impressive campaign, spoke of his delight at sealing his move to the Italian capital.

"I am happy to be here and wear this jersey with great pride. I will do my best," he said.

"I chose Roma because they are a great team. It was the best choice for me."

The 19-year-old hopes to challenge for the Scudetto while with Roma, and spoke of his pride at following in the footsteps of many Brazil stars in playing for the Giallorossi.

"I would love to be remembered like many fellow Brazilians at Roma," he continued. "Now I have to prove my worth on the field. Paulo Roberto Falcao is a legend, but I never got to see him play.

"I am ready to do my best to help my teammates, on and off the ball.

"I thank everyone for the praise and know it means I have responsibility, but I am ready to do my best."

Gerson's excitement was shared by Roma general director Mauro Baldissoni, who back the youngster to be a success under Luciano Spalletti's guidance.

"For us it is an honor to be able to convince him to become a Roma player, hoping to replicate the success of his other compatriots who have marked an important part of the history of Rome," he added, according to vocegiallorossa.it.