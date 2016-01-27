Gervinho completes €18m Hebei move

Roma have announced that Gervinho has completed a transfer to Hebei China Fortune for an initial fee of €18million.

The Ivory Coast international heads to the Chinese Super League after spending two-and-a-half years in the Italian capital.

"AS Roma can confirm that forward Gervinho has joined Hebei China Fortune FC," a Roma statement confirmed.

"The 28-year-old Ivorian has signed for the Chinese side on a permanent deal for a fee of €18 million.

"An additional €1m could be paid depending on the Chinese club's and the player's performances."

Gervinho scored 26 times in 88 appearances for Roma after joining from Arsenal following the 2012-13 season.

He becomes the latest big-name arrival in the Chinese top flight this month. Earlier on Wednesday, Shanghai Shenhua completed a deal for Inter's Fredy Guarin and Ramires' move from Chelsea to Jiangsu Suning was also confirmed.