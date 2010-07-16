Gervinho eyes move to England

The 23-year-old only joined Lille last summer but is believed to have won admirers for his performances in Ligue 1 and for his country at the World Cup in South Africa, with reports tipping him to join one of a host of top European sides, including the Reds.

But, while the Ivorian remains under contract with the French outfit for another two-years, he is contemplating a future in the Premier League with new Liverpool Roy Hodgson thought to be keen to bring the forward to Anfield.

"I don't want to leave in a rush. But I want to play and blossom. I need a club that is more ambitious than Lille," Gervinho told France Football magazine. "We could think about a departure, above all to England.

"Nowadays it is the place to go for any footballer. Either on a long-term or short-term deal, I dream about it.

"I know I am still under contract at Lille, and the atmosphere is wonderful there, but a footballer always has to aim higher."

His coach at Lille, Rudi Garcia, says he has yet to receive a single enquiry for the African and that any potential move would be a major blow to his team.

"No offer has been received," Garcia said. "Anyway, with or without him you don't have the same team."

Liverpool boss Hodgson has been linked with a string of forwards ahead of new season as the Merseysiders attempt to bounce back from a dismal 2009/10 campaign.

Star striker Fernando Torres has been tipped to depart Anfield for the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, while David Ngog is reportedly a target for West Bromwich Albion.

However, Hodgson revealed on Friday that he had met with Torres, and that he was not for sale at any price.

