Liverpool progressing with Marc Guehi talks, with bargain move on: report
Liverpool target Marc Guehi captained Crystal Palace to FA Cup glory last season
Liverpool are progressing with a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.
The England international is the subject of interest from Liverpool, following links to Newcastle United last summer, with the Eagles rejecting three bids for the 24-year-old. There had also been some talk that Guehi was of interest to Chelsea during the January window.
But now Arne Slot's side have also now entered the race to sign him, with a summer move being talked up. Guehi has a contract at Selhurst Park until June 2026.
Liverpool 'progressing' with a move for Marc Guehi with 'bargain' move on
Guehi, who shone for England during their Euro 2024 campaign, followed up his fine summer showings with an impressive campaign under Oliver Glasner. Making 44 appearances for the Eagles.
There is now an air of uncertainty around his time at Palace, with only 12 months left on his contract, the Eagles may now opt to sell the defender instead of increasing the risk of him leaving for free next term.
Guehi would likely partner club captain Virgil van Dijk, who recently extended his stay on Merseyside, with Slot aiming for further success after his side won the Premier League by a comfortable margin of 10 points.
TEAMtalk say despite having spent £116m on Florian Wirtz, the Reds are looking to secure a deal close to the £30m mark for the former Chelsea man. It is thought the Eagles will not entertain anything less than £70m for their club captain.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The report goes on to say that Liverpool have enquired to the 2025 FA Cup winners about a deal for Guehi, with his contract playing a huge part in the talks. The Eagles are also set to play Europa League football next season, and thus are still keen to renew Guehi's terms.
Capped 23 times for England, the 24-year-old is arguably the best English centre-back around and will likely feature heavily for Thomas Tuchel's new-look Three Lions side at the 2026 World Cup next summer.
In FourFourTwo's view, Palace may be forced to sell Guehi given his contract situation, and the fact Liverpool have the lure of UEFA Champions League football, the attention from the Merseysiders may prove too much.
A new centre-back, as well as a new centre forward, seems to be the two priorities for Slot this summer, with Van Dijk getting no younger and Darwin Nunez potentially heading to Napoli.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.