Liverpool progressing with Marc Guehi talks, with bargain move on: report

Liverpool are progressing with a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The England international is the subject of interest from Liverpool, following links to Newcastle United last summer, with the Eagles rejecting three bids for the 24-year-old. There had also been some talk that Guehi was of interest to Chelsea during the January window.

But now Arne Slot's side have also now entered the race to sign him, with a summer move being talked up. Guehi has a contract at Selhurst Park until June 2026.

Liverpool 'progressing' with a move for Marc Guehi with 'bargain' move on

Liverpool target Marc Guehi won the FA Cup with Crystal Palace last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guehi, who shone for England during their Euro 2024 campaign, followed up his fine summer showings with an impressive campaign under Oliver Glasner. Making 44 appearances for the Eagles.

There is now an air of uncertainty around his time at Palace, with only 12 months left on his contract, the Eagles may now opt to sell the defender instead of increasing the risk of him leaving for free next term.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is showing an interest in Marc Guehi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guehi would likely partner club captain Virgil van Dijk, who recently extended his stay on Merseyside, with Slot aiming for further success after his side won the Premier League by a comfortable margin of 10 points.

TEAMtalk say despite having spent £116m on Florian Wirtz, the Reds are looking to secure a deal close to the £30m mark for the former Chelsea man. It is thought the Eagles will not entertain anything less than £70m for their club captain.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The report goes on to say that Liverpool have enquired to the 2025 FA Cup winners about a deal for Guehi, with his contract playing a huge part in the talks. The Eagles are also set to play Europa League football next season, and thus are still keen to renew Guehi's terms.

Capped 23 times for England, the 24-year-old is arguably the best English centre-back around and will likely feature heavily for Thomas Tuchel's new-look Three Lions side at the 2026 World Cup next summer.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Palace may be forced to sell Guehi given his contract situation, and the fact Liverpool have the lure of UEFA Champions League football, the attention from the Merseysiders may prove too much.

A new centre-back, as well as a new centre forward, seems to be the two priorities for Slot this summer, with Van Dijk getting no younger and Darwin Nunez potentially heading to Napoli.