Gervinho hit with two-match AFCON ban

Ivory Coast forward Gervinho has been hit with a two-match Africa Cup of Nations ban for his sending off against Guinea on Tuesday.

The Roma man was shown his marching orders in the 58th minute of the Group D contest, which finished 1-1, when he lashed out at Naby Keita.

Subsequently, the Disciplinary Panel of the Africa Cup of Nations has decided to impose a suspension for Ivory Coast's next two fixtures.

"The Disciplinary Panel of the Confederation of African Football which met Wednesday 21 January 2015 in Bata decided to impose a two match suspension on the number 10 player of the Ivory Coast, Gervais Yao Kouassi [Gervinho]," read a statement on the Confederation of African Football official website.

"[He was] sent off in the match Ivory Coast [versus] Guinea on 20 January, 2015 in Malabo for a blow to an opponent, which falls under Article 124 of the Disciplinary Code of CAF."

The sanction means Gervinho will miss the group games against Mali and Cameroon, but would be available for the knockout stages should Ivory Coast qualify.

