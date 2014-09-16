Gervinho rewarded with new Roma contract

Gervinho's existing deal was due to expire in 2017, but Roma announced on Monday that the forward had signed a new four-year deal to recommit his future to Rudi Garcia's men.

"Roma announces that it has signed an agreement with the footballer Gervais Yao Kouassi [Gervinho] for an extension to the contract now in force, whose nature was due to expire on 30th June 2017," the statement read.

"The new agreement is a four-year term, expiring on 30th June 2018."

The 27-year-old scored nine goals in 33 Serie A appearances as Roma finished runners-up behind champions Juventus last season.

Gervinho, who netted two goals at the World Cup in Brazil, has already found the back of the net once in Roma's opening two league games.