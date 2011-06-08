Gervinho yet to decide on future

Newspaper reports suggest Arsenal are set to lodge a £15 million bid to test Lille’s resolve, with the intention of tempting the Ivory Coast international to North London. Premier League rivals Liverpool and Newcastle United are also said to be in the hunt.

Yet despite the reported interest in the 24-year-old’s availability, there is still a possibility Gervinho may decide to extend his stay in the North of France and spurn the chance to leave Stade Lille-Metropole.

Refusing to commit himself to any decision, Gervinho told L'Equipe that he had no discernible reason to leave Lille.

"Everything is still possible. We just won two trophies with Lille and will play Champions League football next year," he said.

"The club are working on a very exciting project that is interesting for many people. I could convince players to stay here."

With Gervinho entering the final year of his contract at Lille, the winger is adamant he will decide his own future, but admits he’s resigned to two possible outcomes.

"There is always a choice. Do I want to stay or should I leave? I still have a one-year contract and we are currently in talks. One thing is sure though: I will sign a contract extension or the club will sell me."

Gervinho signed for Lille from Le Mans in 2009 and has since gone on to make more than 50 appearances for LOSC, scoring half as many goals.

This impressive form has also attracted interest from a string of top sides across the continent, including Bayern Munich and Fiorentina.

