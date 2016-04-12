Getafe appoint Esnaider on short-term deal

Juan Esnaider has been appointed Getafe coach until the end of the season.

The Liga strugglers parted company with Fran Escriba on Monday with the club mired in relegation trouble.

Esnaider - a former Real Madrid and Juventus striker who won three caps for Argentina - previously served as Getafe assistant under Michel during the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons.

The 43-year-old's last coaching role came at Cordoba in 2013.

Getafe's 2-0 loss to Villarreal on Sunday left them second from bottom in La Liga, with just two points taken from a possible 36 since their last win against Espanyol on January 17.