Getafe remain angry with Barcelona over Halloween behaviour

Getafe president Angel Torres plans to sit out the directors' lunch ahead of Saturday's La Liga encounter with Barcelona at Camp Nou after being angered by their opponents' behaviour in October's reverse fixture.

A number of Barca players – including Dani Alves, Gerard Pique and Neymar – celebrated the 2-0 win by changing into Halloween outfits and accidentally disrupting Getafe's Victor Rodriguez's post-match news conference rather than that of head coach Luis Enrique.

The Catalans, who were also accused of vandalising the dressing room at Coliseum Alfonso Perez, issued a public apology on their website afterwards, insisting the players had no intention of upsetting anyone, but Torres has not forgotten about last year's events.

"Barca showed disrespect for us and I don't think I will be going to the directors' lunch," Torres told Cadena SER.

"Pique behaved badly, everything which Barca did on the night of Halloween got out of hand.

"No one from Barcelona called me to apologise for what happened.

"I will always defend my club and I will not allow anyone to walk all over us, irrespective of how big Barcelona think they are."