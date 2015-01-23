Ghana boss Grant takes aim at AFCON organisers

Grant's men lost 2-1 to Senegal on Monday in their tournament opener, with Moussa Sow scoring the winner in the 93rd minute.

That was a bitter pill to swallow for Grant, who is unhappy with his side being forced to train some distance from their hotel.

Grant also criticised the state of Ghana's team bus ahead of a crucial clash against Algeria on Friday.

"We had to drive one hour [to train], while Algeria could train near the hotel," Grant said.

"They change the venue of the training, both of us need to train one hour from the hotel a day before the game.

"We asked to come closer, they didn't let us do it.

"I am sorry to say, [but] you need to see our bus. It is a bus, which behaves like a ship.

"We are the only team that receives this bus, the other team have a good bus."

Grant feels he has not been given enough time to prepare for media commitments either, and said he would not attend another press conference during the tournament.

"I came here because I respect you [journalists]. But it will not happen again," he added.

Focusing on the football, Grant said he was happy with the way his side played against Senegal.

"We want to achieve something [in the rest of this tournament], especially after the bad result in the first game - even though I thought the players played very well," he continued.

Ghana could face elimination if they lose to Algeria, who beat South Africa 3-1 in their first match.

Watch every match of the Africa Cup of Nations LIVE on British Eurosport HD or sign up to Eurosport Player and follow the action on mobile, tablet and other devices: www.eurosportplayer.com