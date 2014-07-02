Ghana FA apologise for World Cup showing

Four years ago, Ghana were the pride of Africa as they came within a whisker of becoming the first nation from the continent to reach the semi-finals, only for Uruguay to knock them out on penalties.

Much was expected of Kwesi Appiah's side heading to Brazil, however, only one point from a possible nine saw them finish bottom of Group G behind Germany, United States and Portugal.

Disappointing displays on the pitch were coupled with chaos off it as experienced duo Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng were both handed indefinite suspensions before the final group game for alleged indiscipline.

Ghana's stay in South America was also overshadowed by rows over squad appearance fees, and needing a win in their final match against Portugal they were beaten 2-1.

Having returned to Accra following their exit the FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi apologised to the Ghanaian public for the disappointing campaign.

"Admittedly, the performance of the team fell below the expectation of many Ghanaians," Nyantakyi told a news conference on Wednesday. "Our inability to qualify for the second round broke many Ghanaian hearts.

"We wish to offer our unqualified apologies for the disappointment."

The tournament in Brazil was Ghana's third consecutive appearance at a finals, and the first time they have failed to progress from the groups.