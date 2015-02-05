Ghana FA slam 'barbaric acts of vandalism'

Goals from Ayew brothers Jordan and Andre sandwiched a Mubarak Wakaso effort as Ghana sealed a straightforward 3-0 win, though the conditions were anything but.

Projectiles were aimed at Ghana officials and fans - who were forced onto the pitch in search of safety - resulting in the game being delayed for over half an hour.

The GFA did not hold back when relaying the events as they unfolded in Malaba from their official Twitter account.

All times local time (GMT +1)

20:46 - #EqGuinea supporters throwing water bottles towards the @ghanafaofficial bench.

20:54 - Disgraceful scenes here at #Malabo as #EqGuinea fans hurl missiles towards @ghanafaofficial as they head for the dressing room at half-time.

20:56 - Policemen have been called in to create a safe passage for @ghanafaofficial players to enter the dressing.

21:10 - Referee stops the game because of more projectiles being thrown on to the pitch by the #EqGuinea fans.

21:40 - More missiles being thrown at the #BlackStars with the match still underway. Ugly scenes for @CAF_Online #afcon2015

21:45 - #Ghana fans being attacked in the stands. They are ushered onto the pitch and more misses fly in. Game halted

21:58 - Police helicopter hovers above the pitch with the #Ghana fans in real danger. It's now like a war zone. #AFCON2015

22:15 - #Ghana fans moved out of the stadium with barbaric acts of vandalism and unprovoked violent attacks still going on.

