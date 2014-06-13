Giaccherini motivated by Italy World Cup snub
Sunderland midfielder Emanuele Giaccherini is determined to put in a strong season next term after his FIFA World Cup snub by Italy.
The diminutive winger was called into Cesare Prandelli's provisional 30-man squad, but will play no part in Brazil, after failing to impress the former Fiorentina boss.
Despite being cut, Giaccherini has no ill-feeling towards his international boss and hopes to come back in fine form next term and work his way back into contention/
"I was getting called-up into the national team until March," Giaccherini said.
"It's normal that I expected to be in Prandelli's 30, but the boss made his assessments, and I always thank him for what he has done for me
"I'm a bit disappointed because everyone wants to play in the World Cup, but even though I won't be on the pitch I will cheers for Italy, and always support the Azzurri.
"I do hope to get back into the national team.
"For me it's an honour."
