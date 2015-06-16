Giampaolo keen to follow Sarri example at Empoli

New Empoli head coach Marco Giampaolo is keen to follow the example of predecessor Maurizio Sarri during his time in charge at Stadio Carlo Castellani.

Giampolo was appointed as Empoli's new boss on Monday, following the departure of Sarri to Napoli.

Sarri enjoyed a successful spell with the club as he guided them back into the top flight before maintaining their Serie A status last term.

And former Brescia boss Giampaolo wants to follow Sarri's lead during the coming season.

"I have known Maurizio Sarri for a lifetime and there will be a continuity to the ideas we want to put out on the field," he said.

"What he did here in Empoli is incredible, he has left a route that is important for us to follow. This is a legacy that will not be forgotten, to me I have to have the ability to maintain and respect the goals of the club."

Giampaolo initially signed a one-year deal with the club but added his determination to secure a renewal based on performance.

"I chose a one-year contract because trust me, I want to earn it on the field," he added.

"It would be a source of great pride if, in a few months, the club came to me planning a renewal."