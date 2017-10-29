Giant-killing Girona staying grounded after stunning Real Madrid upset

Girona head coach Pablo Machin said the LaLiga newcomers will not get carried away by their historic win over Spanish champions Real Madrid.

In Girona's first competitive meeting with Madrid, Machin's men claimed a stunning 2-1 win at home to the LaLiga titleholders on Sunday courtesy of a stirring second-half comeback.

Cristhian Stuani cancelled out Isco's opener with his fifth goal in eight league appearances before Portu completed the improbable turnaround just four minutes later.

But 43-year-old Machin, who guided the Catalan club to promotion last term, is determined to keep his players grounded.

"Obviously there was a celebration, but I haven't seen any bottles of champagne," Machin said at his post-match news conference.

"This is a mature team and we knew that we had a chance to beat a great team.

"We demonstrated our maturity by not showing excessive euphoria after the whistle.

"If you would have told me three years ago that this would be possible, I would have thought you were crazy.

"This result is for those who have been following us a long time. They have always helped us."

Girona now sit 12th in their maiden top-flight campaign with three wins and three draws from 10 matches.