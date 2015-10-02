Giants like Cristiano Ronaldo make Real Madrid achieve the impossible - Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has praised Cristiano Ronaldo with the Portugal international on the brink of becoming the leading goalscorer in the club's history.

Ronaldo netted twice in Madrid's 2-0 Champions League win over Malmo on Wednesday to take his tally for the capital side to 323, drawing level with club icon Raul.

Madrid organised an event on Friday to laud the 30-year-old's performances and Perez underlined Ronaldo's importance to the club.

"Real Madrid are a club that aim to achieve the impossible and giants like Cristiano Ronaldo make it happen," Perez stated as Ronaldo, his family, team-mates and head coach Rafa Benitez looked on.

"He is our all-time top goalscorer and the best player in the world.

"Cristiano, the fans at Real Madrid love and admire you. They all know how much you mean to this club.

"You are a legend at the club that has won 10 European titles."

Ronaldo, meanwhile, showed his gratitude after receiving a trophy, before thanking his fans and team-mates.

"It is an honour to receive this trophy and tribute," he said.

"I never thought I would become the top scorer at the most important club in the world.

"I never imagined achieving this.

"I would like to thank the fans, my team-mates and my coaches. I also want to thank the press. I know that I have not always been easy with them."